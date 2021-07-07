Poland reports 103 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 17 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 103 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 96 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 504 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 546 recorded the day prior, including 73 patients on ventilators, against the total of 706 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 101,915 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,293 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 30,397,872 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 14,218,165 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.