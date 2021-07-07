We owe nothing to anyone: ruling party leader

Jarosław Kaczyński, deputy Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has strongly criticised statements made by the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid about a proposed amendment to a Polish law that will limit the ability of claimants to seek restitution for property they lost during and after the war.

The Israeli FM wrote on social media that the new Polish law was “a disgrace” and would seriously harm Polish-Israeli relations.

Mr Kaczyński told “Gazeta Polska” weekly that Mr Lapid’s words are “impudent and unacceptable”.

“We make our own laws” and “we owe nothing to anyone. Not even a penny,” the deputy PM said.

“However, there are bills which have not been paid to us. For the crimes and destruction of WWII, Germany owes us over a trillion dollars,” he added.

“By the way, it showed that our opposition believes that Poland is some kind of second-class country. If you listen to their voices, it turns out that before the Sejm of Poland (lower house of parliament) passes a law, it should consult with at least several places around the world to check that it meets with approval. I have a radically different view on this matter,” Mr Kaczyński emphasised.

Under the legislation, which was passed by the Sejm in late June, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. Critics say that would put a time limit on requests for restitution.

The Israeli embassy in Warsaw also condemned the bill as “immoral” and warned it will seriously affect relations between the two countries.

The proposed amendment must also be passed by the Senate. No date has been set for a vote yet.