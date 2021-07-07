COVID-19: 103 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 103 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,503 including 153,096 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,043 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 17 new fatalities, of which 11 were due to COVID-19 alone and 6 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,114.

According to the ministry, 101,915 people are quarantined and 2,652,293 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,096 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 30,397,872 people have been vaccinated, including 17,194,359 with the first dose and 14,218,165 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 73 out of 706 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 185,424,056 coronavirus cases, 4,010,194 deaths and 169,764,998 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,622,690, India has the second most with 30,663,665 cases and Brazil third with 18,855,015.