Poland to experience economic boom for at least 2 years: daily

“The Polish economy will experience a boom for at least two years. The price for rapid growth will be increased inflation,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily wrote, adding that both in 2021 and 2022, the activity in the country’s economy will increase by 5 pct.

“But the price will be increased inflation – there is no chance of it falling below 4 pct in the next three quarters,” the daily stated.

The scenario for Poland described by “Rzeczpospolita” was created based on the forecasts of 35 analytical teams and individual analysts.

“Three months ago, the forecasts were a bit more conservative, although at the time most analysts expected that no severe anti-pandemic restrictions would apply in the second half of this year. Today it is not so certain,” it was stressed.

Attention was also drawn to the conclusions of the recent report by economists from PKO Bank Polski [Poland’s largest Bank], according to which “the next potential waves of restrictions will be much less severe for the economy than the previous ones,” and “by vaccinating adults it will be possible to avoid the most painful restrictions, such as limiting the activities of shops and shopping centres.”

Economists from Millennium Bank, quoted by the daily, indicated that the risk of inflation persisting at an elevated level is growing, as in the conditions of a strong economic rebound, companies may boldly pass the rising costs onto consumers.

The daily also reported that in the next three quarters, household spending is expected to increase by 5.4 pct year on year, instead of 4.9 pct as was announced in the spring forecasts.