Every third Pole has no savings: report

“Every third Pole does not have any savings,” according to the latest “Poles own wallet: the new normality” report published by Santander Consumer Bank. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 72 percent of Poles assessed their current financial situation as good.

Despite the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19, most Poles did not perceive there to be a deterioration of their home budgets. “However, we have serious problems with their planning. According to the study carried out by the bank, every third Pole (33.1 pct) has no savings, most of us end up with twice or three times the monthly salary as our financial security. This applies equally to women and men,” the study indicated.

Seniors over 60 are in the worst situation. Almost 50 percent of them declare that they have no savings. In their case, however, it can be explained by low retirement benefits and rising costs of living and treatment.

The authors of the study admitted that they were surprised that the next biggest age group without savings are 40-year-olds (39.9 pct of responses). Only every fifth 30-year-old and every fourth 20-year-old (20.5pct and 25.7pct respectively) complain about a lack of savings.

The study also shows that there is no correlation between having children and saving money. The number of people having some kind of financial security, with or without children was very similar and oscillated around 30 percent.

Most people who declared having savings stated that the amount of money saved corresponds to 2 or 3 monthly salaries (16.2 pct). 12.9 percent declared that their savings amount to 4 or 5 monthly salaries. Only 4.2 percent of respondents declared they have savings corresponding to 12 or more monthly salaries.

According to the authors of the study, the lack of savings may also be caused by the fact that the sums that we could save are spent on expensive but often necessary things or services. The largest expenses Poles incurred in 2020 were: renovating a house or apartment (20.2 pct), car or motorcycle purchase (12 pct), vehicle maintenance (9.2 pct) and private healthcare (8 pct).