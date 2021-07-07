Zero tolerance for drunk drivers: PM

“We must deter potential road killers. That is why we are starting legislative work that will define the liability of drunk drivers,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced, referring to the tragic accident in Stalowa Wola, south-eastern Poland.

On Saturday in Stalowa Wola, a driver’s actions under the influence of alcohol led to an accident in which a married couple were killed and orphaned three children aged from 2.5 to 10.

“The tragedy in Stalowa Wola caused by a drunk driver touched the whole of Poland. As a father of four, I am touched in a special way,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media on Tuesday.

He indicated that “in order to maximally improve safety on Polish roads,” the government adopted the Safe Road Infrastructure Programme for 2021-2024, prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure at the beginning of the year.

“As part of it, we undertake activities aimed at increasing the protection of road users and creating a safe road infrastructure – and, as a result, reducing the number of accidents and their victims. We have allocated PLN 2.5 bn (EUR 500 mln) from the National Road Fund for this purpose,” he pointed out .

“We must deter potential road killers, punish those who are guilty, and help their victims systemically,” the Prime Minister stressed, announcing that “we are starting legislative work that will define the liability of people driving under the influence of alcohol and also oblige those guilty to pay alimony to their victims.”

“We want to increase the severity of the punishment,” he emphasised and stressed that there will be “zero tolerance for road bandits.”

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Justice Minister said on Tuesday evening that he asked the National Prosecutor’s Office to analyse if it is possible to treat the case of the accident in Stalowa Wola as “reckless homicide.”

“We have prepared the regulations tightening the law concerning drunk drivers,” the minister assured in an interview with public broadcaster TVP.