COVID-19: Warsaw metropolitan encourages vaccinations

Warsaw metropolitan of the Roman-Catholic Church Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz encouraged vaccination against COVID-19. In a message sent to priests from his archdiocese, he emphasised that at the Temple of Divine Providence in Poland’s capital a publicly accessible vaccination center is situated. The Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, thanked the hierarch.

The press office of the Warsaw Archdiocese announced that the Department of Pastoral Care of the Archdiocese sent a letter to priests in which it encouraged them to be involved in the promotion of vaccinations.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of effective medicine, the Warsaw Church calls for vaccination action for the benefit of the entire community. At the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw-Wilanów [district in the southern part of the city]… a publicly accessible vaccination point was opened,” the letter signed by Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz states.

Last Friday in Lublin, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that because of the lowering number of people willing to vaccinate against COVID-19, “a new impulse is needed”. “The authority of the Church could help a lot with this,” the head of the Health Ministry stressed.

Minister Niedzielski thanked Cardinal Nycz for supporting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on social media.

“Thank you for supporting the #SzczepimySię campaign,” the minister wrote.