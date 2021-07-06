Dottiest of them all: Poland has welcome signs holidaymakers never dreamt of

Summer brings rest and relaxation for some but not for the welcome signs that greet and say goodbye to visitors, wherever they hail from.

Some of them might be sending mixed messages at first, like the axe-shaped sign in Ujsoły in the Beskid mountains, located in the southern part of the country. Rest assured, however, that it is not a threat, but a token of warmth and welcome.

“You should not confuse this with a lack of hospitality. It is just understood differently,” reassures the head of the Ujsoły municipality Tadeusz Piętka, adding that “every visitor is welcome. It is a piece of our history because it is a necessary tool for any Highlander in order to live in this beautiful place.”

In Redzikowo in the north, arrivals are greeted by effigies of people wreathed from willow branches. In Rokity, wooden statues of fiddlers strike up a Kashubian tune.

The sign in Jaśliskie, again in the Beskid range, includes elements of the local chapel architecture. This is a multidimensional welcome sign also serving as a shelter for tourists. In the city of Krosno, southern Poland, it says that it is “a city of glass” and there is no shortage of attractions.

Trzcianka, a town in western Poland, for its part, greets visitors with the motto “Easy to love, difficult to leave”. Trzcianka is quite a tongue twister too.