EC unwavering over supremacy of EU acts over national law

The European Commission is analysing a response from Poland to the letter of the EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders regarding the motion about the supremacy of the national law over the EU acts submitted by the Polish prime minister to the Polish Constitutional Court (TK).

Polish constitution prevails over EU law: PM

“The EC takes a clear position on the primacy of EU law: it takes precedence over national law, and the last word on EU law is always spoken in Luxembourg,” said the spokesman for the European Commission Christian Wigand.

As he added, the EC “will not hesitate to use its powers under the treaties if necessary” and that it will “continue to closely monitor the situation in Poland.”

In early June, Commissioner Reynders wrote a letter to the Polish Minister for European Affairs, Konrad Szymański, concerning the motion submitted by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to TK on March 29, 2021 and “the concerns raised by this application with regard to the principle of sincere cooperation and the rule of law.”

Later in June, during a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg, Minister Szymański pointed out that the Polish Constitutional Court had repeatedly adjudicated on the compliance of EU law acts, including EU treaties, with the Polish constitution.

“The rulings of 2005 and 2010 were based on the primacy of the Polish constitution and the need to agree both legal orders in the event of a conflict. At that time, the European Commission did not respond not only to the complaint, but also to the ruling itself. Thus, the EC reaction to the PM’s motion is an example of applying double standards that must be avoided in the name of mutual trust,” Mr Szymański said at that time.