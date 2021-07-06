Condition of Pole stabbed in Georgia stable: dep FM

A Polish man stabbed during clashes that ensued in the context of a planned LGBT-rights march in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on Monday is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery, Polish Deputy FM Paweł Jabłoński said on Tuesday.

Mr Jabłoński told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the Pole “is under the care of doctors. Indeed, this is a serious matter, but his life… is not in danger at the moment in line with the information that we have received,” he said.

The deputy FM also mentioned that the Pole was visited by the Georgian deputy economy minister responsible for tourism and pointed out that Polish consular services were in contact with the victim.

“We are collaborating with Georgian authorities with a view to explain the matter,” Mr Jabłoński said.

The news of the attack on the Polish tourist was circulated on social media by the organiser of the pride march Mariam Kvaratskhelia. She wrote that a Pole was attacked by right extremist protesters after they had spotted an earring in his ear, which made them believe he was a gay person. The perpetrators of the attack have already been apprehended.

Polish tourist in Tbilisi was stabbed today. The witnesses say that far-right protesters saw his earring and assumed he was gay. @MIAofGeorgia @PolishEmbassyUK @PolishEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/MtYtI4sGFt

— Mariam Kvaratskhelia (@mariamikvara) July 5, 2021

The organisers of the pride march decided to cancel it due to clashes between its opponents and the police.