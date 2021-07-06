Helicopter crashes into lake in northeast Poland

A police spokesperson said the helicopter would be taken by tow-truck to the Olsztyn police department parking lot where it would be secured for further investigation.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Three people were hospitalised after a helicopter fell into the Tałty lake in Mikołajki, northeastern Poland, on Tuesday.

The helicopter had taken off from a nearby airfield but shortly after take-off its engine failed and it fell into the lake. The pilot, who also owned the aircraft, said he and his passengers were on their way to his company.

A State Fire Service spokesman said the aircraft had been raised from the lakebed and brought to shore.

The fire service reported earlier that the helicopter was lying at a depth of 13-15 metres. Firefighter scuba divers checked whether it was not carrying more people or leaking fuel.

The helicopter was recovered using special air lift bags and towed to the shore, the fires service spokesman said. He added that the hardest part of the operation was raising the craft from the bottom as it was unknown what condition it was in and how it would react to the raising attempt.

