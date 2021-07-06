Number of vaccination drop-outs on the rise, health min says

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The number of people who have skipped the second dose of a coronavirus vaccine has increased from several thousand two months ago to 20,000-30,000 today, the Polish health minister has said.

Adam Niedzielski said that “the figures are a reason for concern.”

This could be caused by the diminishing sense of threat in society as infection numbers have dropped significantly, according to Niedzielski.

“It is a false belief because taking the first dose doesn’t protect against infection,” Niedzielski said.

Among vaccinated people who did contract coronavirus, only 8 percent have been fully vaccinated, the minister observed.

“The remaining 92 percent are people who fell ill after the first dose, between the first and the second dose or in a short time after taking the second dose, when immunity had not fully developed yet,” Niedzielski explained.