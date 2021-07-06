Poland’s lineup for Tokyo Olympic Games completed

As many as 215 Polish athletes in 28 disciplines were called up for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will begin on July 23. The line-up was approved by the board of the Polish Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

Among the Polish representatives there will be 103 women and 112 men. The entire team, including trainers, doctors and physiotherapists will count 428 people.

The most numerous representation of Poland will be athletes – 64 people. Furthermore, there will be 23 swimmers in Tokyo and 20 rowers. In terms of team competition, the Polish fans will keep their fingers crossed for the men’s volleyball team and men’s 3×3 basketball team.

The first group of athletes will depart for the pre-Olympic training camps in Japan on Thursday.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed the past two seasons, thus making it difficult to assess the form of some athletes, the Poles will be among favourites in several events, such as rowing, kayaking, hammer throw and volleyball.

According to Gracenote, the leading data and analytics company, Poland could count on winning 15 medals, including two gold, four silver and nine bronze medals. Nevertheless, such forecasts are often proven to be inaccurate later on.

Those Poles who will win an Olympic medal can count on a financial boost. In the individual competition, EUR 26,600 will go to the gold winner, EUR 17,700 – to a silver medalist, while PLN 11,100 – to a bronze medalist. In the team competition, it will respectively be EUR 20,000, EUR 13,300 and EUR 8,300 for each member of the team.

In turn, in volleyball, the Polish team has been promised to receive an EUR 160,000 bonus to be divided in case of winning gold, EUR 106,500 in case of winning silver, and EUR 66,600 in case of winning bronze medal.