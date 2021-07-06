80 pct of public investments in EU are in health and education: report

“80 percent of all public investments in the EU countries are in health and education,” a report of the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) stated. In turn the private sector allocates only 12 percent on these purposes.

In Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, expenditures on health and education account for an average of 6.4 percent of GDP and in the rest of the EU countries – 8.7 percent.

“Only 20 percent of all public investments in the EU countries are expenditures on infrastructure. The remaining 80 percent can be classified as investments in human capital, which are expenditures on health and education of citizens,” the report stated. In turn 12 percent of private investments are directed towards the development of human capital.

“This is a good time to plan public investments, especially in human capital, as it stimulates growth and translates into higher GDP, wages and tax revenues in the future,” the PIE stated. It also proposed to broaden the definition of public investment.

“In this new approach, public investment would include not only the traditionally understood investments in physical capital like buildings and roads, but also those in human capital, like education and citizens’ health,” Jakub Sawulski, head of the PIE macroeconomics team explained.

The report stated that the majority of investments in physical capital comes from the private sector, while the vast majority of investments in human capital comes from the public sector.

“In the EU countries, investments in physical capital constitute 20.5 percent in relation to GDP, of which 86 percent comes from the private sector,” the report emphasised. When it comes to investments in human capital, they amount to 11.2 percent of GDP, of which 80 percent comes from the public sector.

It was calculated that 75 percent of public investment in EU countries is focused on the development of human capital. The proportion of these expenses varies from country to country, ranging from 50 to 90 percent.