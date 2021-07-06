COVID-19: No quarantine for fully-vaccinated who contacted Delta variant

“People who had contact with someone infected with the Delta variant will not have to undergo a quarantine, as long as they are fully vaccinated,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz reported that 113 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus had been reported in Poland so far. He pointed out that, compared to other countries, “that is certainly not a lot.”

Up to now, many sanitary inspectors had been quarantining all persons who had had contact with the new variant of the coronavirus.

“Yesterday, after an analysis of results concerning the Delta, Beta and Gamma variants, we identified 166 such cases in Poland and in only two percent of the cases, that is, in three cases, were there infections after two doses of the vaccination,” he pointed out.

He went on to say that, therefore, there was no need to quarantine vaccinated people.

“We have data that show that the vaccines that we have in Poland are fully effective and prevent, perhaps not infections, because as you can see, these three infections have occurred, but hospitalisation and death, and ease the suffering,” Mr Andrusiewicz said.

He announced that the health of vaccinated people who come into contact with the Delta variant would need to be monitored, but unvaccinated people would be sent to quarantine.