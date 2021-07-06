Over 14 million Poles fully vaccinated

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland has carried out over 30 million Covid-19 vaccinations and over 14 million people in the 38-million strong nation have now been fully vaccinated, Michal Dworczyk, the government’s commissioner for vaccinations, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Those fully-vaccinated have received either both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In all, 30,148,610 vaccinations have been carried out so far, and 14,004,587 Poles are now fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the country’s vaccination programme last December, Poland has received 39,820,280 million doses of Covid vaccines.