1,8 mln cyberattacks identified by services in 2020: official

“In 2020, the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSiRT GOV), operating within the Internal Security Agency (ABW), identified a total of nearly 1.8 mln cyber alerts in the ICT networks of entities operating under the ARAKIS GOV early warning system,” Stanisław Żaryn, Spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Secret Services reported in a press release.

He indicated that 187,149 of these alerts had an urgent priority and required an immediate reaction from administrators to the threat, as they carried a high risk of security breaches.

“In the opinion of the ABW, the current state of threats in cyberspace can be characterised as persistent at a high level,” the release reads.

As pointed out by Mr Żaryn, the scale of cybercrime using social engineering campaigns aimed at extorting authorisation data for electronic services is growing.

He also added that the second area of ​​cyber threats, which are becoming more and more challenging, is the search for vulnerabilities in ICT systems and networks, ultimately leading to security breaches and network and systems hacking.

“Due to technological development, cyber threats are becoming an increasing challenge for private users as well as whole countries. Cyber​​attacks carry a high risk in both the information and ICT spheres,” the spokesman stressed.

Mr Żaryn also pointed out that in recent years the threat related to the use of cyber tools for the purposes of disinformation campaigns has been growing steadily.

“Their goal is to act towards weakening the attacked state and its security pillars, hitting people holding public functions and institutions,” he pointed out, noting that “the scale of this type of activities is increased by using social networks on which data obtained from breaking into user accounts is published.