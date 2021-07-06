President wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery after surgery

“In these moments of difficult experience related to the surgery and hospital stay, I assure you, Holy Father, of our prayerful support,” President Andrzej Duda wrote in a statement published on the presidential chancellery website.

On Sunday, at the Gemelli clinic in Rome, Pope Francis underwent surgery under general anaesthesia for colon surgery. The surgery lasted about three hours. The Vatican announced on Monday that the pope is in good general health; he is conscious and breathing on his own.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of my compatriots, I would like to address to Your Holiness my heartfelt thoughts and wishes for the fastest possible recovery,” the Polish head of state wrote.

“Our prayers are accompanied by the confidence that Your Holiness will soon take up your responsibilities to continue to lead the Catholic Church and the Holy See and to support the community of the whole world, which so badly needs the spiritual guidance of Pope Francis, with a message of love and hope in these difficult times,” he concluded.

In its statement the Vatican announced that Francis would remain in the hospital for about seven days.