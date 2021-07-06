Poland reports 96 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 10 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 38 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 546 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 566 recorded the day prior, including 78 patients on ventilators, against the total of 706 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 104,225 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,265 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 30,148,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 14,004,587 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.