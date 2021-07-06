Polish bus driver stabbed to death in Germany

A Polish bus driver was killed in a knife attack in the town of Hof, Upper Franconia, on Monday night.

According to local police, a group of travellers from two Polish coaches had been waiting at a railway station in Hof when a quarrel erupted between some of them and a 43-year-old man, standing nearby.

The coaches were headed from Bavaria to Poland. The buses belonged to the SindBad company.

According to mass media, shortly after midnight, the 63-year-old driver tried to calm down the situation but was stabbed by a man with a knife.

Earlier, the man had attacked and slightly injured one of the passengers.

The Polish driver died at the scene of the incident. The alleged attacker, who comes from Saxony, has been detained by police.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. The case is also being handled by the Polish consulate in Germany.