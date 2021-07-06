COVID-19: 96 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 96 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,403 including 153,043 still active. The number of active cases increased from 152,995 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 10 new fatalities, of which four were due to COVID-19 alone and six from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,095.

According to the ministry, 104,225 people are quarantined and 2,652,265 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,043 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 30,148,610 people have been vaccinated, including 17,149,431 with the first dose and 14,004,587 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 78 out of 706 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 184,969,547 coronavirus cases, 4,001,736 deaths and 169,340,941 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,598,361, India has the second most with 30,619,932 cases and Brazil third with 18,792,511.