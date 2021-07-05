Purge of journalists in Belarus ‘recalls praxes of totalitarian regimes’: UN

Belarus is carrying out “a form of purification that recalls the practices of totalitarian regimes,” Anaïs Marin, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the country, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva while presenting her annual report on Monday.

Ms Marin described the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk on May 23 to allow for the arrest of dissident Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapeha as being part of a “purge.”

“This incident, which shocked the international community, illustrates the authorities’ willingness to end all forms of dissent by purging society of elements it deems undesirable,” Ms Marin said, according to a written version of her statement.

The rapporteur went on to describe the situation in Belarus as “deteriorating” since a disputed election that President Alexander Lukashenko said he won last year.

She then said that some 530 people considered by rights groups to be political prisoners in Belarus should be immediately released, including three opposition candidates. In this vein, she said she had received information indicating that people who had been detained for exercising the right to assemble peacefully or displaying solidarity with victims of rights abuses had been “systematically” tortured.

In view of the violations that the Belarusian regime committed, violations of human rights, Ms Marin slammed the “persistent impunity” that led to these violations gone unpunished.

“The current wave of repression touches absolutely the entire population, sparing no generation nor social-professional category,” she said.