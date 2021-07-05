Tennis: Rain puts clash between Medvedev and Hurkacz on hold

The fourth round match of the Grand Slam tennis tournament on the grass courts of Wimbledon between Hubert Hurkacz (18 ATP) and Russian Daniil Medvedev (2 ATP) has been postponed to Tuesday due to heavy rainfall.

Until the game was interrupted, Medvedev was winning in sets 2:1. In the fourth set, the Pole was leading 4:3.

Hurkacz and Miedwiediew are fighting for their maiden quarter-final at Wimbledon courts. The winner will face the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Łukasz Kubot and Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo advanced to the doubles quarterfinals in the Grand Slam Wimbledon. Their rivals – British Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara from Finland – forfeited Monday’s game due to the injury of the former.

The Polish-Brazilian duo will fight for the promotion to the top four against the highest seeded Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic.