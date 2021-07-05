EU involvement in Western Balkans would diminish Russian influence: official

The accession of the Western Balkans to the EU would protect this area against the growing Russian influence, and at the same time guarantee peace in this region,” said the government’s spokesman Piotr Müller on Monday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took part in the summit of the Berlin Process – an initiative supporting the cooperation of the European Union with the Western Balkans and the expansion of the European community to include the countries of this region.

During this year’s summit, European leaders and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, talked, among other issues, on economic development in the Balkans.

In an interview with Radio Poland, Piotr Müller recalled that “Poland has been supporting the accession of the Western Balkan countries to the European Union for many years.”

“Unfortunately, some Western European countries are critical of integration with the Western Balkans. In our opinion, such a process is a guarantee of the peaceful functioning of this part of Europe. Let us remember that there is also a strong Russian or Chinese influence in the Western Balkans, therefore it is in the EU’s interest that this area becomes part of the community, and not a separate political entity,” said the minister, recalling the turbulent history of the region in the 1990s.

There are four Western Balkan countries that are candidates to join the EU which participate in the work of the Berlin Process: Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania. Potential candidates are also taking part in the process – Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Berlin Process was launched in 2014, three years ago the summit with the participants of the process was held in Poznań.