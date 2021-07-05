Most Poles no longer fear COVID-19 infection: poll

The majority of Poles have no fear of contracting the coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic struck, the recent CBOS poll says.

The survey carried out in the first half of June found that 51 percent of Poles were not afraid of getting infected, while 48 percent said the opposite.

A month earlier, 55 percent of those surveyed said they were afraid of contracting COVID-19 while 44 percent were not.

The CBOS analysts found that the anxiety related to coronavirus infection depended primarily on age – the younger the respondents, the lower the perceived fear.

According to the study, even complete inoculation does not push away the fear of getting infected. It correlates with the desire to get vaccinated, though, as the respondents who declare their willingness to undergo vaccination constitute the largest group of people who feel fear of contracting the coronavirus (61 percent).

The study was conducted on June 7-17, 2021, on a representative sample of 1,218 adult Polish residents.