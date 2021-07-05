Lithuania: State of emergency as Middle Eastern migrants press on from Belarus

Lithuanian authorities have effectuated a state of emergency in the country as what seems to be a storm of illegal immigrants orchestrated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko continues to pour through the borders.

According to Lithuanian authorities, Mr Lukashenko is bringing in immigrants from the Middle East and transferring them to the EU hoping to threaten the security of the bloc.

Over a period of 24 hours, Lithuanian border guards stopped 150 people. This year the total is over 800 and is 10 times more than last year.

“We are mobilising additional forces because we can see that the tide of illegal immigration grows every week and even every day,” said Colonel Vidas Mačaitis.

The situation is serious. Lithuania closed the border with Belarus and issued a state of emergency, whereas Lithuanian Internal Affairs Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev said that “we need this solution to tackle the problem of illegal migration, we have to coordinate our actions.”

The heavy influx of illegal immigrants, mainly from Iraq is, according to Lithuanian officials, an element of the hybrid war being waged by Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko.

Ingrida Šimonytė, the Lithuanian PM, finds the development to be far from coincidental.

“This is not a coincidence, considering the fact that Lukashenko warned Europe that it would be inundated with drugs and immigrants. For several weeks, we have seen a drastic uptick in the number of illegal immigrants,” she said.

Special flights are organised from the Middle East to Minsk — on board are illegal immigrants who, with the help of Lukashenko’s regime, are moved into EU territory.

“These people are taken by intermediaries after Belarus officials are paid,” said PolandIN’s Editor-in-Chief and Eastern Affairs Expert Grzegorz Kuczyński, adding that “they are brought to the Belarus-Lithuanian border and in those places where it isn’t tight, they go to the other side.”

The goal – to destabilise the EU and endanger its safety. The influx of immigrants – certainly supported by the Kremlin – is, according to experts, revenge for the West’s support of Belarus oppositionists. The provocations from the East are a warning that should not be underestimated by the EU countries.