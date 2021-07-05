Hussars turned the tide in decisive battle of Polish-Russo war, 411 years ago

On July 4, 1610, the Polish-Lithuanian army under the command of Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski defeated the several times larger Moscow-Swedish army at the Battle of Kłuszyn. The victory, one of the greatest in Polish history, paved the way for capturing Moscow.

The battle took place during the Polish-Russian war of 1609-1618. In the summer of 1610, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth besieged Smolensk. Upon the news of the approaching enemy, Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski headed out to meet the joint forces of Russia and Sweden.

On July 4, near Kłuszyn, the Polish-Lithuanian army, numbering 6,000 soldiers, faced about 30,000 Russians led by the tsarist brother Dmitry Shuisky and 6,000 mercenaries (mainly Swedish) led by Jacob de la Gardie. The battle ended with a decisive defeat of the Russian-Swedish troops, of whom about 8,000 died on the battlefield. In turn, the Polish-Lithuanian side lost only about 300 men.

The victory opened the way to Moscow for Żółkiewski’s troops. Hearing about the scale of the defeat, more Russian cities surrendered to Poles. At the end of July, the Russian nobles (boyars) deprived Tsar Vasily IV of the throne. In October, Polish troops entered the Moscow Kremlin, where they were stationed until 1612.

The anniversary of Moscow’s liberation from the hand of Poles is today a national holiday in Russia. The capture of the Russian capital has only been repeated by Napoleon Bonaparte, two centuries later.