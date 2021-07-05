Most Poles no longer fear Covid infection says poll

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The majority of Poles have no fear of contracting the coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic struck, according to a new poll.

A CBOS survey carried out in the first half of June found that 51 percent Poles were not afraid, while 48 percent said the opposite.

A month earlier, 55 percent of those surveyed said they were afraid of contracting Covid-19 while 44 percent were not.

CBOS analysts also said that anxiety related to coronavirus infection depended primarily on age – the younger the respondents, the lower the perceived fear.

But they also said that many people who had received both vaccine doses still feared infection.

The study was conducted on June 7-17, 2021, on a representative sample of 1,218 adult Polish residents.