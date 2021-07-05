More Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Poland

Adam Warżawa/PAP

A supply of 1.5 million Pfizer vaccines has reached Poland, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves told PAP on Monday.

Michal Kuczmierowski also said that another 470,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines should arrive on Wednesday, and an additional 222,000 additional Moderna vaccines should, most probably, reach the country on Saturday.

He added that Poland was still waiting for confirmation concerning a delivery of vaccines from AstraZeneca.

According to data published on government websites, to date, 30,024,149 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 13,902,713 of those having been fully vaccinated.