Tusk admits raising pension age was mistake

Tusk was chosen as PO's new acting leader at a Saturday National Council and met the media in Warsaw on Sunday, answering journalists' questions for over an hour and a half.

The acting leader of Polish opposition party Civic Platform (PO), Donald Tusk, admitted on Sunday that raising the pension age “by force” during his tenure as prime minster was a mistake.

Tusk went on to give his assurance that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s hallmark 500-plus family benefit programme should be continued, criticised the Catholic Church, accusing PiS of damaging the institution, and announced talks with partners within the Civic Coalition bloc.

The acting PO leader declared a desire to maintain the Civic Coalition (KO), which PO formed with other opposition parties, Nowoczesna (Modern), Polish Initiative, and the Greens. “The Civic Coalition had and has a very serious mission to perform,” Tusk said.

“I had no doubt, and have repeated consistently for several months, that the most positive scenario for Poland is building such a political force that (…) will create a real competitor for those governing today, capable of winning elections.”

He added that “every form of cooperation that builds the faith of Poles that rapid, strong and positive change is possible” is the “first commandment” to him.

He announced that on Tuesday he will meet with all partners within the framework of KO and on Wednesday with the KO parliamentary caucus. “My intention is to gain new energy and ideas for cooperation,” he said, cautioning at the same time that he intends to approach the “ideas and differences” of coalition partners “with the utmost respect.”

He said he wanted to cooperate “on absolutely partnership principles” with anyone who shared the same values and had the will to defeat “those who are destroying Poland.”

Tusk said he had a very critical assessment of the current activities of the Church and that what was happening today to that institution represented one of the most important problems for Poles.

“Do not let yourself be told that the Church is being attacked today by social democrats or people with liberal views or by Polish youth or by women,” Tusk said. “No, the Church is being attacked very strongly today by negative phenomena within the Church.”

He went on to claim that “internal forces” were destroying the Church as well as external ones. “(Jaroslaw) Kaczynski and PiS are the best example,” he continued. “Appropriation of the Church by politicians such as Kaczynski and PiS is a fatal blow to the Church. Inability to hold a serious conversation in the Church about paedophilia, those are blows that are extremely dangerous for the Church.”

The former European Council president went on to present himself as an advocate of maintaining the government’s 500-plus family benefit programme. “No one is taking 500 plus away from anyone,” he said. “(…) What the previous government has given will be maintained. It is not to be taken away. Full stop. The matter is closed.”

He admitted that the 2012 decision to raise the retirement age from 60 to 67 for women and from 65 to 67 for men, taken during his time at the national helm, was a mistake by his government. “It was my mistake,” he said. “I trusted certain experts too much. It was my mistake to do that as a matter of force.” In his view, Poles should have a free choice in the matter of when to retire.