SeaBreeze 2021 exercises shows Ukraine not alone against Russia: Zelensky

“The Sea Breeze 2021 military exercises taking place in the Black Sea demonstrate that Ukraine is not alone in face of the Russian aggression,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

With this year’s exercises boasting the largest scope in their history, Sea Breeze gathered about 5,000 soldiers from 17 NATO states and partners, including 32 warships, 40 warplanes and 18 special task forces. As many as 30 countries partake in the exercises and Poland is one of them.

Mr Zelensky, as the president of the hosting country, said in the Ukrainian city of Odessa that Sea Breeze was yet another test for the Ukrainian fleet “in terms of compatibility with the best fleets of the world and a test of the quality of its activities.” The presidential speech falls on Ukraine’s Navy Day.

The Ukrainian president felt that the exercises “demonstrate unity in countering military threats that intensify in the Black Sea region as a result of its militarisation and the aggressive moves by Russia.”

“This proves to everyone that we will not allow the limitation of the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the usurpation of the sovereign right of Ukraine as a maritime, coastal state,” Mr Zelensky said.

On the day, Ukraine’s President was given a tour around USS Ross, one of the vessels participating in the manoeuvres.

Kristina Kvien, chargé d’affaires of the US embassy in Kyiv, stressed that the Sea Breeze exercises were an example of cooperation in the dimension of maritime security of Ukraine, the US and other allied countries.

The exercises will continue until July 10. The first edition of Sea Breeze was carried out in 1997.