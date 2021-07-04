President sends US counterpart best wishes on Independence Day

prezydent.pl

Polish President Andrzej Duda sent a letter to US President Joe Biden expressing best wishes to the American nation on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, July 4.

The letter also stated Duda’s desire to continue close bilateral contacts.

“Dear Mr President, on the occasion of the National Holiday of the United States of America – Independence Day – in the name of the Polish Nation and myself I send you best wishes, good luck and health at this special time and the most sincere congratulations for the whole of the American Nation,” Duda wrote in the letter posted to his website.

He highlighted that Poland and the United States, “Apart from traditional and centuries-old ties of friendship, are joined by shared values, a strategic partnership, alliance obligations and brotherhood in arms.”

The Polish president pointed out that many Poles and Polish emigres live in the USA and that Polish Americans represent a constant link between the two countries and peoples.

Duda went on to point to cooperation in recent years, which he wrote had brought “tangible results,” naming bilateral economic relations, modernisation of the Polish armed forces, energy, including Liquefied Natural Gas and nuclear power, as well as the Three Seas Initiative, grouping 12 countries lying between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas.

Duda assured Biden of Poland’s allegiance in the face of global threats such as the Covid-19 pandemic and other “serious threats of an economic and political nature.”