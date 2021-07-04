Tusk says he will leave position of EPP head

"I will start urgent consultations for the transfer of my office in EPP," Tusk said on Sunday.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Donald Tusk has said he will give up his role as president of the European People’s Party (EPP) to be able to fully engage in “Polish affairs.”

Tusk, former European Council president and former Polish prime minister, who on Saturday announced his return to Polish politics as leader of the main opposition liberal Civic Platform (PO) party, has been president of the EPP grouping of centre-right European parties since 2019.

“I will start urgent consultations for the transfer of my office in EPP,” Tusk said on Sunday.

He added that the process to handover of his power in a European party would require several months.

“In a fairly short time, this matter will be resolved,” Tusk said.

He said that although formally he can continue as the head of the the European People’s Party, however, his intention is “to get involved 100 percent, not 90 percent, in Polish affairs.”

He added that he had already informed his partners, “prime ministers and presidents from the European People’s Party… that I made a decision to return to Polish politics.”

He also said that talks concerning his successor as EPP president would start in the autumn.