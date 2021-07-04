Poland reports 54 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, one death

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland recorded 54 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 107 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 571 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 616 recorded the day prior, including 88 patients on ventilators, against the total of 719 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 97,094 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,165 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 29,965,841 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 13,854,142 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.