We honour mutual history, appreciate mil. cooperation: Def Min on US Indep. Day

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak congratulated the US on its July 4 Independence Day, tweeting that Poland honours both countries’ “mutual history” and “military cooperation”.

245 years ago the Declaration of Independence set the stage for the development of the United States we know today. We honor our mutual history, appreciate today’s military cooperation and are ready to face any future challenges with our 🇺🇸Allies.

#4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/5lpGWfdXtM

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) July 4, 2021

Mr Błaszczak attached photos showing joint Polish-US military operations to his tweet.

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the US commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776.

The Declaration was adopted by the Continental Congress, two days after a vote on whether to separate from the United Kingdom.

Drafted by Thomas Jefferson, the Declaration is basically America’s birth certificate, declaring that the thirteen American colonies − Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts Bay, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island and Providence Plantations − were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states.

Though the Founding Fathers signed the document in the 1700s, the US Independence Day did not officially become a holiday until 1870, and it became a federal paid holiday in 1941.