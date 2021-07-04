COVID-19: 54 new infections in Poland, no direct COVID-19 fatalities

The Health Ministry announced 54 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,270 including 153,021 still active. The number of active cases was 153,060 yesterday.

The ministry also announced one new fatality resulting from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,084.

According to the ministry, a total of 97,094 people are quarantined and 2,652,165 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,021 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

29,965,841 people have been vaccinated so far, including 17,094,868 with the first dose and 12,870,973 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 88 out of 719 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 184,278,861 coronavirus cases, 3,988,218 deaths and 168,648,597 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,588,176. India has the second most with 30,545,433 cases and Brazil third with 18,742,025.