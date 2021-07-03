Kaczyński claims success in speech at party congress

Kaczyński made the statement during a keynote speech at a party congress, held on Saturday to elect new senior figures and amend party statutes.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of Law and Justice, Poland’s ruling party leader, has rallied his colleagues, saying the party had “offered assistance to the poor and the disabled” and strengthened public finances.

Kaczyński made the statement during a keynote speech at a party congress, held on Saturday to elect new senior figures and amend party statutes.

“Five years ago, we met at a similar congress,” he said. “It was held after the victories we had achieved in the presidential and parliamentary elections, we had a huge programme.

“At that time, our first great struggle for the Constitutional Tribunal was behind us. We could not be sure if our programme – a large and difficult one – could be implemented, or if we could succeed,” Kaczyński continued.

Before assuming power, Kaczyński claimed, the socio-economic and political system in Poland had been ineffective, and, at the same time open to external influence.

“And these influences were so strong that they made Poland a considerably non-sovereign country,” he stated, adding that, for instance, the belief that capital has no nationality had justified a huge sale of national assets.

But through changes Law and Justice had introduced “the state has also been strengthened in the area of public finances,” he argued.

Speaking about the PiS social programme, Kaczyński said that “Poland had managed to extricate itself from the middle development trap,” and described the party’s social programmes, including 500plus child benefit as ‘a great achievement.’

Although critics accuse Law and Justice of having a divisive influence over Poland, the PiS leader claimed that empathy was the common denominator of all party projects.

“We offered assistance to the poor and the disabled, we were offering aid everywhere where it was needed,” he said.

Admitting that PiS made some mistakes and suffered failures, the party leader said there had not been caused by ill will but by the lack of realism and objective causes.

The Law and Justice leader also injected sombre tone to his speech. He conceded that internal divisions within the party had weakened Law and Justice, and pointed out that opinion polls show the party’s popularity has declined, and that if an election was held now, it would not secure a majority.