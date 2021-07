Jarosław Kaczyński has been re-elected Poland’s ruling Law and Justice’s leader.

He was re-elected by the party congress in Warsaw on Saturday.

Addressing party members after his re-election, Kaczyński declared that it will be his last term of office during as head of Law and Justice.

Jarosław Kaczyński has been the PiS leader ever since January 2003 when he replaced his brother Lech Kaczyński in the office.

