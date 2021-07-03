Law and Justice party leader elections afoot

Delegates of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party who descended on Warsaw to take part in the party congress have commenced voting procedures in the party leadership elections.

According to information acquired from the congress participants, the current party leader Jarosław Kaczyński has been the only candidate running in the elections so far.

Apart from the leader, during Saturday’s congress, the PiS Political Council, the Audit Committee, and the Party Disciplinary Court are planned to be elected. Moreover, changes to the statute will be made.

Jarosław Kaczyński has been the PiS leader ever since January 2003 when he replaced his brother Lech Kaczyński in the office. As Jarosław Kaczyński has already declared time and again, should he be reelected as the PiS leader, this would be his last tenure.