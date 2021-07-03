Swiss Guards who served St John Paul II visit Poland

During their three-day visit to Poland, the Alumni of the Pontifical Swiss Guard who served under St John Paul II will fill Poles in on the peculiarities of their vocation and also make a pilgrimage to the Jasna Góra Monastery.

The intriguing visitors touched the Polish soil on Friday and will tread on it until Sunday evening. The head of the Association of the Alumni of the Pontifical Swiss Guard Lukas Schmucki, Bernhard Messmer and Dominik Alexander Landert, each of whom served under the Polish Pope St John Paul II for approximately three years, spoke about the nature of being guards of the head of the Catholic Church at a picnic in Warsaw’s Dolinka Szwajcarska (Swiss Glen) Park.

Whereas on Saturday, the visitors met with senior Polish citizens at the headquarters of Caritas charitable organisation, also in Warsaw. There in the presence of His Excellency Ambassador of Switzerland to Warsaw Jürg Burri, the alumni donated 80 food and clothing packages to impecunious and lonely elders. After the meeting, the veteran guards are to take a tour around Warsaw’s monuments and sacral establishments.

Their visit will be crowned by a pilgrimage to one of Poland’s most revered places of Catholic worship — the Jasna Góra Monastery, the holding place of the image of the Black Madonna of Częstochowa, also known as Our Lady of Częstochowa, to which miraculous powers are attributed. It is there that a solemn holy mass will be celebrated by the general of the Order of Saint Paul the First Hermit Father Arnold Chrapkowski with the participation of the Swiss ambassador and a number of honorary guests. The mass will be televised by Poland’s public broadcaster TVP.

Following the Angelus, the alumni will be taken around the Jasna Góra Monastery. The official visit of the Swiss delegation will conclude with the rosary prayer for God’s Mercy.