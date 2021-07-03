Tusk ‘100 pct back’ to lead Civic Platform

“I know you’ve been waiting a little while. I’m back 100 percent,” Former PM Donald Tusk said during the Saturday Civic Platform (PO) party congress as its leader Borys Budka stepped down to make way for the opposition’s silverback.

“This is the day. At my invitation and plea, Donald Tusk returns to Polish politics. And he does so in 100 percent,” Mr Budka said, turning to his senior colleague. “Dear Donald, I want to hand over to you the steering wheel of the Civic Platform. I want you to lead us to victory,” he added.

“As you know, I feel responsible for the fate of the [Civic] Platform,” the former PM stressed, adding that he “entertains no particular deep feelings towards political entities, be it parties or organisations.”

“But truth be told, the political reason [of my return] is my faith — which shall not be altered by anything — faith in that the Platform is indispensable, necessary, necessary as a force and not as a reminiscence, necessary to defeat the Law and Justice party in the fight for the future.”

A PO co-founder, the 64-year-old Mr Tusk served as prime minister from 2007-14. After leaving Polish politics he became president of the European Council before becoming head of the European People’s Party, the largest bloc in the European Parliament.

PO hopes his return will rejuvenate a party that has been in the doldrums for a number of years owing to a string of defeats inflicted by Jarosław Kaczyński’s Law and Justice (PiS), the party’s bitter foe.

Critics have accused it of being unable to offer an original alternative to PiS, and of only trying to feed off its opponent’s flaws.

Tusk’s return will renew his rivalry with Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of PiS and a man with whom he has enjoyed a turbulent relationship.

The returning politician regards Mr Kaczyński as a reactionary nationalist with an inward looking political philosophy that is detrimental to Poland. In turn, Kaczyński views his old foe as a self-serving politician whose loyalties lie with the EU elite rather than Poland’s interests.

Kaczyński’s animosity towards Tusk was made evident in his reaction to the news that his old opponent will return to Poland.

“As far as I know his position, to put it mildly, is not very strong. Mr Tusk’s lack of passion for hard work and his German-centricity is not to everyone’s tastes,” Jarosław Kaczyński, was quoted as saying by the newspaper Gazeta Polska.