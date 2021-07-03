Poland reports 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 18 deaths

Piotr Polak/PAP

Poland recorded 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 96 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 616 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 690 recorded the day prior, including 91 patients on ventilators, against the total of 719 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 91,819 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,072 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 29,791,445 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 13,716,258 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.