More Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Poland this week

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Up to 1.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, 470,000 Jannsen vaccines and 222,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive in Poland over the next few days, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency has told PAP.

Michał Kuczmierowski said that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines would arrive on Monday, Jannsen vaccines on Wednesday, and Moderna vaccines most probably on Saturday.

“As far as a supply of AstraZeneca vaccines is concerned, we are still waiting for confirmation,” Kuczmierowski added.

Covid vaccinations began in Poland on December 27, 2020 with Poles getting vaccines from one of four companies, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

According to data published on government websites, to date, 29.5 million Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19 and nearly 13.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.