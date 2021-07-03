Tusk doesn’t stand a chance of becoming PM – poll

On Friday, Borys Budka, the leader of Civic Platform, Poland’s main opposition party, announced that Tusk, once a dominant force in Polish politics, would definitely return to the domestic political scene.

Hanna Bardo/PAP

Nearly 50 percent of Poles believe that former prime minister Donald Tusk has no chance of leading a government again, according to a SW Research survey for the rp.pl website.

The poll found that 49.7 percent thought Tusk will not become prime minister again while over 23 percent said the opposite and 27 percent did not have an opinion on the matter.

One of Poland’s most successful politicians and a co-founder of Civic Platform, the 64-year-old Tusk served as prime minister from 2007-14. After leaving Polish politics he became president of the European Council before becoming head of the European People’s Party, the largest bloc in the European Parliament.

SW Research carried out the survey on a random sample of 800 internauts June 29-30.