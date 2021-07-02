Poles lining up to take part in immunization lottery

"Get vaccinated and win your safety," Michał Dworczyk wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding that a million people had already joined the lottery.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

More than a million people have signed up for the National Vaccination Programme Lottery since its launch on Thursday, the government’s commissioner for vaccinations said on Friday.

Fully vaccinated people can win as much as PLN 1 million (EUR 221,000) along with a host of smaller prizes in the lottery, which its creators hope will encourage people to sign up to a Covid vaccination programme that has recently begun to flag.

“Get vaccinated and win your safety,” Michał Dworczyk wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding that a million people had already joined the lottery.

All adults who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination procedure, and who register for the lottery by September 30, 2021, are eligible to participate.

As reported on government websites in Poland on Friday morning, 29.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far and 13.5 million people are fully vaccinated.