Donald Tusk to return to Polish politics says opposition party leader

One of Poland's most successful politicians and a co-founder of Civic Platform, the 64-year-old Tusk served as prime minister from 2007-14. After leaving Polish politics he became president of the European Council before becoming head of the European People’s Party, the largest bloc in the European Parliament.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Donald Tusk, a former prime minister and once a dominant force in Polish politics, will definitely return to the domestic political fray, Borys Budka, the leader of Civic Platform, Poland’s main opposition party, said on Friday evening.

Budka told journalists that, on Saturday, he would present his “specific and original scenario” for a return of Tusk that would “strongly involve him in taking an active role in Polish politics.”

“I have managed to persuade Donald Tusk to return to Polish politics for 100 or even 110 percent,” he said.

Budka made no comment on his own future but many expect him to resign on Saturday during a meeting of PO’s national council, at which Tusk’s return will be formally announced.

Tusk could replace him as leader or assume a senior role in the party.

One of Poland’s most successful politicians and a co-founder of Civic Platform, the 64-year-old Tusk served as prime minister from 2007-14. After leaving Polish politics he became president of the European Council before becoming head of the European People’s Party, the largest bloc in the European Parliament.

Civic Platform (PO) hopes his return will rejuvenate a party that has been in the doldrums for a number of years owing to a string of defeats inflicted by Jarosław Kaczyński’s Law and Justice, the party’s bitter foe.

Critics have accused of being unable of offering an original alternative to Law and Justice, and of only trying to feed of its opponent’s flaws.

The Civic Platform’s National Council will convene at 10. a.m. in Zeran, a northern suburb of Warsaw, on Saturday.