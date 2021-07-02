US Embassy thanks Poland for support in Afghanistan mission

The praise comes just two days after the last Polish troops returned home from Afghanistan.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

The US charge d’affaires in Warsaw has praised Poland’s military commitment to the West’s mission in Afghanistan saying the United States “will never forget” the help it got from Poland.

The praise comes just two days after the last Polish troops returned home from Afghanistan. Their arrival brought to an end Poland’s 20-year military commitment to Afghanistan, which involved some 33,000 troops.

“Today we celebrated the return of brave Polish soldiers from the recently completed mission in Afghanistan,” said Bix Aliu. “Poland and the United States stood shoulder to shoulder with Nato allies on the side of freedom. We will never forget and will always be grateful for your support.”

In June, President Andrzej Duda announced that, in line with the decisions of Poland’s allies, the country would not extend its contingent’s stay in Afghanistan, and would end its military involvement in the Nato operation at the end of June.