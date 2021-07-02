International Committee of Ładoś Group’s Year inaugurated

“The International Committee of the Year of the Ładoś Group officially inaugurated its activities. It is made up of descendants of the Polish diplomats and Holocaust survivors,” Hanna Radziejowska, head of the Pilecki Institute in Berlin said.

The Ładoś Group was a Polish-Jewish organisation during WWII. It dealt in the mass-forging of documents in an attempt to save European Jews from the Nazi German death camps. It was centred around the Polish consulate in Bern, Switzerland.

Headed by Aleksander Ładoś, Poland’s ambassador to Switzerland during the war, the group was composed of Polish diplomats and Jewish activists. It is estimated that it forged 8,000 to 10,000 South American passports, which were later distributed among European Jews.

Members of the comittee include Holocaust survivors, representatives of Jewish communities in Poland and around the world including representatives of the World Jewish Congress and the Congress of American Jews, as well as historians researching the Ładoś Group and representatives of multiple Polish institutions, among them the Auschwitz Museum and the Pilecki Institute.

The head of the Pilecki Institute said that the main purpose of the committee is to support and promote knowledge about the activities of the Ładoś Group.

In the coming weeks, the Committee will send out press packs and event proposals to many institutions around the world. In autumn there will be a large international conference and a convention of descendants of Holocaust survivors and Warsaw citizens that saved Jews. Committee members also run many of their own initiatives to commemorate the Ładoś Group in Poland and around the world.

Administrative and organisational support for the committee is provided by the Pilecki Institute in Berlin.