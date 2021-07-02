Russian Fleet obstructs Sea Breeze 2021 naval exercise: Ukrainian services

“Russia obstructs the multinational Sea Breeze 2021 maritime exercises in every possible way,” the Ukrainian secret service (SBU) announced on Friday, adding that almost all of Russian Black Sea Fleet vessels have been deployed.

On Monday, the largest in history Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise began in the port in Odessa, southern Ukraine. 32 countries are taking part in the drills. About 5,000 military personnel from 17 NATO countries and Alliance partners as well as 32 vessels, 40 military planes and 18 special tasks units are participating in the maneuvers. Poland is also among the participants.

Russian actions “are caused by the fear of losing its dominant role in the north of the Black Sea by the aggressor country,” Vadym Skibicki, representative of the SBU said.

He emphasised that “the Ukrainian military intelligence noted that from 2015, Russia began to rapidly increase its military component in the occupied Crimea. And when international military naval maneuvers are taking place, Russia is developing various ways and methods of aggression towards these groups forming in the Black Sea. However, the international community demonstrates its solidarity with Ukraine and makes joint efforts to guarantee security in our region. Russia is really afraid of this”.

The representative added that Russia is trying to demonstrate that it is ready to defend its interests using military force. “However, Russia clearly does not have enough forces and resources in the Black Sea,” Mr Skibicki said.

The maneuvers organised by Ukraine and the United States will last until July 10. Sea Breeze exercises have been carried out since 1997.