We do not want revolutions restricting freedom: ruling party leader

“Today, the leaders of many parties in Europe, including PiS, the Italian Northern League, the National Rally in France, and Fidesz in Hungary signed a joint declaration. We do not want revolutions that will radically restrict freedom,” Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, announced on Friday.

Ruling party leader meets Hungarian PM

Mr Kaczyński stressed that this was a reaction to the inauguration of the Conference on the Future of Europe in Strasbourg, which, in his opinion, has an “unclear structure and goals.”

“It can be assumed that it is about deepening the processes that do not lead to the development of the EU, but to a deep crisis that is already underway and to phenomena that have nothing to do with the assumptions of the founders of the EU – creating a superstate, centralisation and carrying out a cultural revolution that is supposed to destroy existing social structures,” the PiS leader stressed.

“We do not want these revolutions, we consider them an undertaking that… will bring only a lot of misfortune and a radical limitation of freedom,” he pointed out.

Mr Kaczyński emphasised that this joint declaration is a document “which tells Europeans that there is… a different way,” stressing that “this movement of people who have either been opposing this trend for a long time or just recently noticed that it was not the right way is getting wider.”

In the joint declaration, its signatories stressed that the goal of their cooperation is a profound reform of the EU by returning to the ideas that underlie it, with the sovereign role of European nations. They also drew attention to the decline in the confidence of the citizens of the Member States in the EU’s institutions, which, in their opinion, is a consequence of “the reinterpretation of the Treaties.”

“In order to stop and reverse this trend, it is necessary to create… a collection of inviolable competences of the Member States of the European Union and an appropriate mechanism for their protection with the participation of national constitutional courts or bodies with equivalent competences,” the declaration reads.

Among the key challenges, the signatories mentioned the inhibition of negative demographic trends and recognised the family as the basic unit of nations.

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) also announced that an ideological conference with the participation of the signatories of the letter is planned in September in Warsaw, which will be a continuation of the initiative announced on Friday.